TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

_____

254 FPUS54 KLCH 180859

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

259 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

TXZ180-182230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

259 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ201-182230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

259 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ215-182230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

259 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ216-182230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

259 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ259-182230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

259 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ260-182230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

259 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ261-182230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

259 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ262-182230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

259 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather