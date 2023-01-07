TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 6, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

404 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

404 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

404 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

404 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

404 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

404 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

404 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

404 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

404 AM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

