Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

229 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

TXZ180-142300-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

229 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ201-142300-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

229 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ215-142300-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

229 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...TORNADO WATCH 585 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ216-142300-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

229 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...TORNADO WATCH 585 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ259-142300-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

229 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...TORNADO WATCH 585 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ260-142300-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

229 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...TORNADO WATCH 585 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ261-142300-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

229 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...TORNADO WATCH 585 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ262-142300-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

229 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...TORNADO WATCH 585 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers with

a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

