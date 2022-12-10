TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022 _____ 073 FPUS54 KLCH 101039 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 439 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022 TXZ180-102330- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 439 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ201-102330- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 439 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ215-102330- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 439 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ216-102330- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 439 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ259-102330- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 439 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ260-102330- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 439 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ261-102330- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 439 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ262-102330- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 439 AM CST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$