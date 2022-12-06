TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 5, 2022 _____ 450 FPUS54 KLCH 060930 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 330 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022 TXZ180-062200- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 330 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ201-062200- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 330 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ215-062200- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 330 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ216-062200- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 330 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ259-062200- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 330 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ260-062200- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 330 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ261-062200- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 330 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ262-062200- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 330 AM CST Tue Dec 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$