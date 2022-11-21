TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

441 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

441 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

441 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

441 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

441 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

441 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

441 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

441 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

441 AM CST Mon Nov 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

