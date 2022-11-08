TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

358 FPUS54 KLCH 082104

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

304 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

TXZ180-091100-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

304 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ201-091100-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

304 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ215-091100-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

304 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ216-091100-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

304 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ259-091100-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

304 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ260-091100-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

304 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ261-091100-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

304 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ262-091100-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

304 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather