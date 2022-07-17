TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 16, 2022 _____ 046 FPUS54 KLCH 170846 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 TXZ180-172245- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ201-172245- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature falling into the lower 90s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ215-172245- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ216-172245- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ259-172245- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 99. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ260-172245- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ261-172245- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ262-172245- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 346 AM CDT Sun Jul 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$