TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in

the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in

the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in

the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

