TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

609 FPUS54 KLCH 250841

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

341 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

TXZ180-252215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

341 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ201-252215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

341 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ215-252215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

341 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ216-252215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

341 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ259-252215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

341 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ260-252215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

341 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ261-252215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

341 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ262-252215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

341 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

Rua

