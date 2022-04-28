TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 _____ 264 FPUS54 KLCH 281004 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 504 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022 TXZ180-282215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 504 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ201-282215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 504 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ215-282215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 504 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ216-282215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 504 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ259-282215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 504 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ260-282215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 504 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ261-282215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 504 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ262-282215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 504 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather