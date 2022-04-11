TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 10, 2022

478 FPUS54 KLCH 110844

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

344 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

TXZ180-112215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

344 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into

the upper 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ201-112215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

344 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ215-112215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

344 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ216-112215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

344 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the

afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ259-112215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

344 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ260-112215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

344 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ261-112215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

344 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ262-112215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

344 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

