TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 2, 2022 _____ 704 FPUS54 KLCH 030930 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 430 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 TXZ180-032215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 430 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ201-032215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 430 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ215-032215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 430 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ216-032215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 430 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ259-032215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 430 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ260-032215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 430 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ261-032215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 430 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ262-032215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 430 AM CDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$