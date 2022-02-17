TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022 _____ 214 FPUS54 KLCH 170918 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 318 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 TXZ180-172230- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 318 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. $$ TXZ201-172230- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 318 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. $$ TXZ215-172230- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 318 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of dense fog in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 78. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 73 to 79. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ216-172230- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 318 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. $$ TXZ259-172230- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 318 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. $$ TXZ260-172230- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 318 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 60 percent. $$ TXZ261-172230- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 318 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. $$ TXZ262-172230- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 318 AM CST Thu Feb 17 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. $$ 08 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather