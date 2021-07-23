TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

421 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

TXZ180-232230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

421 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ201-232230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

421 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ215-232230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

421 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ216-232230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

421 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ259-232230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

421 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ260-232230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

421 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-232230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

421 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ262-232230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

421 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

