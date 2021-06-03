TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 _____ 244 FPUS54 KLCH 030850 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 TXZ180-032215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ201-032215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ215-032215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ216-032215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ259-032215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ260-032215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ261-032215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ262-032215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 350 AM CDT Thu Jun 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ 27 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather