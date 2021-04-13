TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021

_____

128 FPUS54 KLCH 130849

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

349 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

TXZ180-132345-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

349 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ201-132345-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

349 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ215-132345-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

349 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ216-132345-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

349 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ259-132345-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

349 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ260-132345-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

349 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ261-132345-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

349 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ262-132345-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

349 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

06

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather