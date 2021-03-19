TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021

_____

337 FPUS54 KLCH 190836

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

336 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

TXZ180-192215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

336 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ201-192215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

336 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ215-192215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

336 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ216-192215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

336 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ259-192215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

336 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ260-192215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

336 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-192215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

336 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ262-192215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

336 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

04

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather