TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 18, 2021

352 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

352 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

352 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 to 29 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

352 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 19 to 29 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

352 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

352 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

352 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

352 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

352 AM CST Fri Feb 19 2021

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

