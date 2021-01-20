TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

327 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

327 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

327 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

327 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog

through the day. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

327 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

327 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

327 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

327 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

327 AM CST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

