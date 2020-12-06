TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
302 AM CST Sun Dec 6 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming west
up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
