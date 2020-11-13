TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020

_____

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

323 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ201-132215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

323 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ215-132215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

323 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ216-132215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

323 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ259-132215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

323 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ260-132215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

323 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ261-132215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

323 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ262-132215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

323 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

