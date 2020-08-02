TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

338 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

