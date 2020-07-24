TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
493 FPUS54 KLCH 240926
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
TXZ180-242215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
TXZ201-242215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
TXZ215-242215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
TXZ216-242215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ259-242215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
TXZ260-242215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ261-242215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
TXZ262-242215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
