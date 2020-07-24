TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

426 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

