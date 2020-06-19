TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020
_____
368 FPUS54 KLCH 190828
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
TXZ180-192215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
TXZ201-192215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
TXZ215-192215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ216-192215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ259-192215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
TXZ260-192215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
TXZ261-192215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
TXZ262-192215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
328 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
23
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather