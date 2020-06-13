TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020
288 FPUS54 KLCH 130913
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
413 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
TXZ180-132300-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
413 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ201-132300-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
413 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ215-132300-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
413 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ216-132300-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
413 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ259-132300-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
413 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ260-132300-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
413 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ261-132300-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
413 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ262-132300-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
413 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
