TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

_____

244 FPUS54 KLCH 030927

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020

TXZ180-032215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

$$

TXZ201-032215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

$$

TXZ215-032215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly sunny with

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

$$

TXZ216-032215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

$$

TXZ259-032215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

$$

TXZ260-032215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ261-032215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

$$

TXZ262-032215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

427 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds

becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather