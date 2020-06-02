TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020
342 FPUS54 KLCH 020835
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
335 AM CDT Tue Jun 2 2020
TXZ180-022215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
335 AM CDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ201-022215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
335 AM CDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ215-022215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
335 AM CDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ216-022215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
335 AM CDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ259-022215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
335 AM CDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ260-022215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
335 AM CDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ261-022215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
335 AM CDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
$$
TXZ262-022215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
335 AM CDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
Rua
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather