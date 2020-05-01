TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 30, 2020
_____
149 FPUS54 KLCH 010906
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
406 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
TXZ180-012330-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
406 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ201-012330-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
406 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ215-012330-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
406 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ216-012330-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
406 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ259-012330-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
406 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ260-012330-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
406 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ261-012330-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
406 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ262-012330-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
406 AM CDT Fri May 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
99
_____
