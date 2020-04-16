TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020
_____
686 FPUS54 KLCH 160834
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
334 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
TXZ180-162215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
334 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ201-162215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
334 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ215-162215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
334 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ216-162215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
334 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ259-162215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
334 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ260-162215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
334 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ261-162215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
334 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming northwest up
to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
TXZ262-162215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
334 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming northwest up
to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
