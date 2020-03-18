TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

TXZ180-182230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ201-182230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ215-182230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ216-182230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ259-182230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ260-182230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ261-182230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ262-182230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

300 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

