TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020
_____
919 FPUS54 KLCH 220943
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
343 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
TXZ180-222315-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
343 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ201-222315-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
343 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ215-222315-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
343 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up
to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ216-222315-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
343 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ259-222315-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
343 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ260-222315-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
343 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ261-222315-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
343 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ262-222315-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
343 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
06
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather