Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

350 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ201-212230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

350 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ215-212230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

350 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ216-212230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

350 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, showers. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ259-212230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

350 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ260-212230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

350 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ261-212230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

350 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ262-212230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

350 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

