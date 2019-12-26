TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
