TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019
_____
922 FPUS54 KLCH 220849
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
249 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
TXZ180-222215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
249 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ201-222215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
249 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ215-222215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
249 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ216-222215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
249 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ259-222215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
249 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 5 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ260-222215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
249 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ261-222215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
249 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ262-222215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
249 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 5 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
Rua
_____
