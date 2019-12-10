TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

413 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

.TODAY...Much cooler. Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

.TODAY...Much cooler. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

.TODAY...Much cooler. Showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

.TODAY...Much cooler. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

.TODAY...Much cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

.TODAY...Much cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

