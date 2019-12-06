TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2019
_____
654 FPUS54 KLCH 060929
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
329 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
TXZ180-062215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
329 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ201-062215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
329 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ215-062215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
329 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ216-062215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
329 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ259-062215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
329 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ260-062215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
329 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ261-062215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
329 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ262-062215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
329 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
04
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather