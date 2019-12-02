TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

319 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

319 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

319 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

319 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

319 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

319 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

319 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

319 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

319 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

