TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 21, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

337 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

337 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

337 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

337 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

337 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

337 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

337 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

337 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

337 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

