TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
323 AM CDT Sun Oct 20 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
