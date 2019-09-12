TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

342 AM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

