TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
409 AM CDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
