TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

TXZ180-112215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

109 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

TXZ201-112215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 107 to

112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

109 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 107 in the afternoon.

TXZ215-112215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ216-112215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ259-112215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

109 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

TXZ260-112215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ261-112215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

TXZ262-112215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

311 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

