TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

592 FPUS54 KLCH 082045

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

TXZ180-091030-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

$$

TXZ201-091030-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

$$

TXZ215-091030-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat

index readings 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

107.

$$

TXZ216-091030-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

$$

TXZ259-091030-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

$$

TXZ260-091030-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

$$

TXZ261-091030-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

$$

TXZ262-091030-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

$$

66

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather