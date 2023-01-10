TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 9, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

TXZ211-102200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ237-102200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ196-102200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ195-102200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ214-102200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ210-102200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ227-102200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ238-102200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ198-102200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ213-102200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ163-102200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ235-102200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ200-102200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ176-102200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ236-102200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ199-102200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ179-102200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ178-102200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ164-102200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ177-102200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ212-102200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ197-102200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ226-102200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ300-102200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ313-102200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ338-102200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ337-102200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs

around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ336-102200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ335-102200-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Areas of

fog after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s.

TXZ436-102200-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

TXZ437-102200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the

lower 60s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ438-102200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ439-102200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70.

