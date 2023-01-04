TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

TXZ211-051000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ237-051000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ196-051000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ195-051000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ214-051000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ210-051000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ227-051000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ238-051000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ198-051000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ213-051000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ163-051000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ235-051000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ200-051000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ176-051000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ236-051000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ199-051000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ179-051000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ178-051000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ164-051000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ177-051000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ212-051000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ197-051000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ226-051000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ300-051000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ313-051000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ338-051000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ337-051000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ336-051000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ335-051000-

Coastal Jackson-

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ436-051000-

Matagorda Islands-

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ437-051000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers

likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ438-051000-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ439-051000-

Bolivar Peninsula-

143 AM CST Wed Jan 4 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

