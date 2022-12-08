TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

TXZ211-082200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around

60 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ237-082200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ196-082200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ195-082200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ214-082200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ210-082200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ227-082200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ238-082200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ198-082200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ213-082200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ163-082200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ235-082200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ200-082200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ176-082200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ236-082200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ199-082200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ179-082200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ178-082200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ164-082200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ177-082200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ212-082200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around

60 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ197-082200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ226-082200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ300-082200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ313-082200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight, then patchy

fog this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ338-082200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ337-082200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight, then patchy

fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in

the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ336-082200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of

fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ335-082200-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ436-082200-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of

fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ437-082200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ438-082200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

TXZ439-082200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

258 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

