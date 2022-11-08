TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

TXZ211-091000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ237-091000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ196-091000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ195-091000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ214-091000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ210-091000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ227-091000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ238-091000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ198-091000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ213-091000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ163-091000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ235-091000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ200-091000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ176-091000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ236-091000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ199-091000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ179-091000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ178-091000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ164-091000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ177-091000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ212-091000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ197-091000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ226-091000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ300-091000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ313-091000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ338-091000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ337-091000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ336-091000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ335-091000-

Coastal Jackson-

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ436-091000-

Matagorda Islands-

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

mid 60s.

TXZ437-091000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ438-091000-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ439-091000-

Bolivar Peninsula-

228 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

