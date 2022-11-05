TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ 736 FPUS54 KHGX 051658 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 TXZ211-052100- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ237-052100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ196-052100- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ195-052100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ214-052100- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ210-052100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ227-052100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ238-052100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ198-052100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ213-052100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ163-052100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ235-052100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ200-052100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. $$ TXZ176-052100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ236-052100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ199-052100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ179-052100- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ178-052100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ164-052100- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ177-052100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ212-052100- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ197-052100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ226-052100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ300-052100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ313-052100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ338-052100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ337-052100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ336-052100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ335-052100- Coastal Jackson- 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ436-052100- Matagorda Islands- 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ437-052100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Near steady temperature around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ438-052100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ439-052100- Bolivar Peninsula- 1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather