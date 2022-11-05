TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

736 FPUS54 KHGX 051658

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

TXZ211-052100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ237-052100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ196-052100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. More humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ195-052100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. More humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ214-052100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ210-052100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-052100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-052100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-052100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ213-052100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ163-052100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ235-052100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ200-052100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ176-052100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ236-052100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ199-052100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ179-052100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ178-052100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ164-052100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ177-052100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Light

and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ212-052100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-052100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-052100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ300-052100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-052100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-052100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-052100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-052100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-052100-

Coastal Jackson-

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-052100-

Matagorda Islands-

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-052100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Near steady temperature around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ438-052100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ439-052100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

1158 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather