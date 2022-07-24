TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

TXZ211-242100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs

around 100. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up

to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ237-242100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

TXZ196-242100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ195-242100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ214-242100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ210-242100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ227-242100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ238-242100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ198-242100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

TXZ213-242100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ163-242100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ235-242100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ200-242100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ176-242100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ236-242100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ199-242100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ179-242100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ178-242100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ164-242100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ177-242100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ212-242100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around

100. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

106 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

TXZ197-242100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

TXZ226-242100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ300-242100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ313-242100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ338-242100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ337-242100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ336-242100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers this morning. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-242100-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

TXZ436-242100-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers this morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-242100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers this morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-242100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 107 early.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up

to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Heat index

values up to 110 early.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index

values up to 110 early.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Heat index values up to 110 early.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

TXZ439-242100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

