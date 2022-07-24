TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 23, 2022 _____ 546 FPUS54 KHGX 240743 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 TXZ211-242100- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ237-242100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ196-242100- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ195-242100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ214-242100- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ210-242100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ227-242100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ238-242100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ198-242100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ213-242100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 111. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ163-242100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ235-242100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ200-242100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ176-242100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ236-242100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ199-242100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ179-242100- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ178-242100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ164-242100- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ177-242100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ212-242100- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 111. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ197-242100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ226-242100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ300-242100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ313-242100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ338-242100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ337-242100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ336-242100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ335-242100- Coastal Jackson- 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ436-242100- Matagorda Islands- 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ437-242100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-242100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107 early. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Heat index values up to 110 early. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index values up to 110 early. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Heat index values up to 110 early. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ439-242100- Bolivar Peninsula- 243 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather